/TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee breaks down as mother remains stuck in Assam floods

As the devastating flood situation in Assam continues to wreak havoc across the state, several celebrities are joining hands to extend support to affected families. Amid the crisis, television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee became emotional while speaking about the impact on her own family. She revealed that her mother is currently stuck in a flood-hit area and appealed to fans to do their bit for the state.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s mother stuck in Assam floods

In a viral video circulating online, Devoleena is seen talking about the Assam floods and becoming emotional. During a Facebook Live, the actress revealed that her mother is currently stuck in flood-hit Nazira and appealed for relief efforts. She also said that her grandmother’s and other family members’ houses have also been affected by the flooding.

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“I’m so sorry. This is the reason I haven’t been able to make a video. I knew I would break down. Sivasagar and Nazira are where I grew up. I was born there, and my schooling and college were all there. Sadly, my mother is still stuck in Nazira. By God’s grace, our old house is in an area that hasn’t been completely flooded,” Bhattacharjee explained her family’s situation.

She went on to describe how the flood made things worse for her family members. “Everything is finished. Nothing is left. As you can see in the videos, there is absolutely nothing remaining,” Devoleena stated.

Other stars who extend support for the Assam floods 2026

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda, Bhumi Pednekar, and Papon, have raised their voices and extended support to families affected by the Assam floods. Some stars provided support by doing on-ground relief work, while others used social media to spread awareness and urged people to help the state by contributing whatever they can.

About Assam Floods 2026

Around mid-July 2026, the floods in Assam were triggered by intense, unseasonal cloudbursts and rainfall in Upper Assam and neighbouring hilly areas, including Nagaland. Escalating day by day, they affected about lakhs of people at their peak, spreading across multiple districts including Sivasagar, Charaideo, Nazira and Jorhat.