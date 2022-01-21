'The Simpsons' predicted Tom Hanks' appearance in a promotional govt advertisement years ago

What 'The Simpsons think today, the world thinks tomorrow. Known for eerily predicting some of the major events in the future, one of the prophecies made in 'The Simpons' movies seem to have come true yet again.



US President Joe Biden's presidential inaugural committee recently created an ad featuring Tom Hanks to "celebrate the strength and perseverance of the American people” one year into Biden’s presidency. The ad aims to promote Biden administration successful one year run and features Sarah Lindsay, the first person to get the Covid-19 vaccine in the US. "I can feel the change,” Lindsay says.





Hanks involvement with the ad has drawn mockery and scorn from certain people. Many have gone back to 2007 'The Simpsons Movie' which incidentally featured Hanks appearing as himself in cartoon and using his charm as a star to make an informational video for the government. Yes, you read that right.

Hanks' cartoon version comes to the characters that their hometown will soon be destroyed by the government. Some even referenced Hanks’ opening line from the movie. "Hello, I’m Tom Hanks. The US government has lost its credibility, so it’s borrowing some of mine."

The 2022 video has Hanks claiming that the economy is “getting better,” exclaiming that businesses are reopening and jobs are being created as we move into “year three of the pandemic none of us wanted.”

“We are stronger than we were a year ago today,” says Hanks in the video. The Academy Award-winning actor had also participated in inauguration celebrations for Biden last year.



Biden too appears in the ad as he agrees with the actor in the video and claims that he’s “never been more optimistic about America’s future.”