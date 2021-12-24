Not again! Simpsons had predicted 'The Matrix Resurrections' Christmas release 15 years ago

The Matrix Resurrections is possibly one of the most awaited films of the year. Bringing back the famous duo of Neo and Trinity and with it all the nostalgia of the sci-fi world that we saw and obsessed over in the year 1999, it’s been a hell of a ride.

But The Simpsons already knew this was going to happen, much like many other things that it predicted way before those ideas were conceived. More than 15 years ago, The Simpsons had predicted that The Matrix Resurrections will happen and will release on Christmas. Read the Matrix Resurrections review here.

can't believe the Simpsons predicted the Matrix Resurrections pic.twitter.com/nwDGIh5gFZ — the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) December 22, 2021

The animated sitcom is known for making several pop-culture predictions. Most of them come true too. Back in 1998, one of the episodes of the show showed 20th Century Fox as “a Division of Walt Disney Co.” In March 2019, Disney completed its $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s film and TV assets.

In another episode in 2000, one of the main characters, Lisa, takes over as the president of the US after Donald Trump apparently ruined the economy. Trump was elected as the POTUS in 2016.

Now, The Simpsons has done it again.

For the Matrix bit, a Twitter user pointed out that in the episode ‘The Ziff Who Came to Dinner’, there is a ‘A Matrix Christmas’ poster.

Everytime The Simpsons does this, we are forced to think that the maybe the creators has a time jumper and time traveller on board otherwise how else are they manifesting all this?

Meanwhile, The Matrix Resurrections stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie Ann-Moss, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and others.