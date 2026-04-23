This year's Tamil Nadu Assembly elections were held today and everyone are holding their breath to see who will rise. With Actor Vijay venturing into politics with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), this elections will determine his future. Amongst several celebrities, Trisha Krishnan, who is rumoured to be in a relationship also shared first photo after casting vote, but with an interesting twist.

Trisha Krishnan's post after voting in Tamil Nadu elections goes viral

Taking to Instagram, Trisha Krishnan shared a picture in which she is all smiles for the camera and showed the ink on her finger. Along with the picture, the caption showcased a evil eye emoticon, however, what caught the attention of netizens that the song she chose for the post of Arjunar Villu from 2013 film Ghilli.

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Fans soon flooded the comment section with their views, and one user wrote, "Music tells everything." Another user wrote, "Music says it all." “Code word accepted,” wrote the third user.

For the unversed, the Tamil-language action film Ghilli, starring Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, was declared a blockbuster and to date remains a landmark film in Indian cinema. Directed by Dharani, it is a remake of the Telugu film Okkadu, featuring a popular storyline about a Kabaddi player saving a woman from a ruthless gangster. Its 2024 re-release achieved historic success, becoming the highest-grossing re-released film in India.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are being held in a single phase today, while West Bengal will witness two phases of polling in the Assembly elections 2026, with the second phase scheduled to take place on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

About Vijay and Trisha Krishnan

Ever since Vijay's wife Sangeetha filed for divorce, reportedly, the former's dating rumours with Trisha Krishnan have created quite a buzz. While they have maintained that they are just friends, their off-screen bond has been the talk of the town.

The first film featuring Trisha Krishnan and Vijay together was the 2004 blockbuster Tamil action film Ghilli. Directed by Dharani, this film marked their initial collaboration, establishing a popular on-screen pair. Ghilli is considered to be one of the best films in Vijay's career, starting his acting trend from romance to action.