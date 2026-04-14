Trisha Krishnan faces another bomb threat within months; investigation underway

Trisha Krishnan, who has recently been making headlines due to her alleged affair with Vijay, was the target of a bomb threat at her residence in Chennai’s Teynampet area. The alert led to momentary panic, but later it was declared false after the search operation.

Threat via email

As per reports, the panic began after the city control room received an email warning about explosives being planted at the actor’s home. The message claimed that a bomb had been placed inside the premises, leading to quick action from law enforcement agencies.

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According to The Times of India, Teynampet police, along with the Bomb Detection, Disposal Squad (BDDS), and Sniffer dogs, arrived at the location and searched meticulously. "No suspicious objects were found" at Trisha’s home, the officials later confirmed, and the threat was subsequently classified as a hoax.

Under investigation

As per reports, police sources have claimed that the same email ID had previously been used to send similar threats, targeting the residences of actors like Rajinikanth and Dhanush in Chennai’s Poes Garden locality. Authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation. The Cyber Crime Wing has also been roped in to trace the origin of the email.

Past threat to Trisha

This is not the first time the actress has faced a bomb threat. A similar scare was reported at her residence in October 2025 as well. At the time, Tamil Nadu witnessed multiple such false alarms. Even Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had reportedly received comparable threats during that period.

Regarding the threat to Trisha, a case has been filed under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of criminal intimidation and providing false information to authorities.

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