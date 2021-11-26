Swara Bhasker to adopt a child: I’ve always wanted a family and children

Know who’s going to be a mommy soon? Swara Bhasker. The actress revealed that she is all set to welcome a child in her life through adoption.

In a statement, the Bollywood actress said, “I’ve always wanted a family and children. I realised that adoption was a way to marry both these things. Luckily in India, the State allows single women to adopt. I met many couples who have adopted children, met some children who were adopted and are now almost adults and I read up a bit on adoption – the process and experience.”

Swara Bhasker has been a part of organisations that tend to the care of orphaned children for sometime now and also champions the cause of raising awareness for orphan crisis in India. She has now taken a step ahead and registered as a ‘Prospective Adoptive Parent’ (PAP) with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), and is on the waiting list now to adopt a child.

On the adoption process, Swara said, “I also spoke to some officials at CARA who were very helpful and helped me understand the process. Finally after all this research, I spoke to my parents, who eventually agreed and are now fully supportive of my decision. I completed all the formalities and I am now a PAP on CARA. I know the waiting period is long- often as long as 3 years but I cannot wait to be a parent to a child by adoption.”

On the work front, Swara will be seen in ‘Sheer Qorma’ with Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi. She also has ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’ in the pipeline.

