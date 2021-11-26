26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Movies/shows that have retold the horrific incident
November 26, 2021 marks 13 years of the 26/11 Mumbai massacre. The ghastly incident has been captured well in movies all over the world by various filmmakers. Here's a look at the various films, and TV series that were based on the terror attack.
Directed by Anthony Maras, the movie tells the story of courage and strength that was shown by Taj hotel employees to save the lives of their guests on the evening of 26 November 2008 when terrorist laid siege inside the hotel.
The film was released in Australia and in the United States earlier this year, and now the movie is set to release in India on November 29.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Embrace
'Embrace' was the first-ever dramatization of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The movie tells a story of an American couple, Ben and Meera who are vacationing in Mumbai who gets trapped inside Taj hotel as terrorist lay siege. The film narrates their struggle and sacrifice to reunite with their son under those circumstances. The movie was directed by Ghalib Shiraz Dhalla.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Attacks Of 26/11
Ram Gopal Varma's dictatorial is the only film in Bollywood that has officially traced the 26/11 Mumbai incident. The film stars Nana Patekar as Mumbai top cop Rakesh Maria, who handled investigations.
(Photograph:Twitter)
One Less God
Liam Worthington revisits the horrific attack of 26/11 in the movie that shows the struggle of a group of travellers from different countries trapped inside the Taj hotel during the 26/11 attack.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Taj Mahal
'Taj Mahal' is a French-Belgian movie directed by Nicolas Saada. The movie is based on the 26/11 Mumbai attack, tells the story of a teenage girl, who has come to Mumbai with her parents and is staying at the Taj Hotel. As terrorist attack, she remains trapped in her room for hours, even as her parents-who were out for dinner- wait impatiently outside, hoping she comes out of it, unscathed.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Shahid & Phantom
'Shahid' and 'Phantom', both of the movies deal with the after-effects of 26/11 Mumbai massacre.
'Shahid': The Hansal Mehta directorial tells the story of a Muslim boy who is arrested and tortured for his identity. As a lawyer, the boy fights for the people who are charged falsely for terrorism. However, while representing a case related to the 2008 Mumbai attacks, he gets shot in his office and dies on the spot.
'Phantom': It showcases the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. A disgraced Indian soldier, Daniyal played by Saif Ali Khan is tasked to track down the masterminds of the 26/11 Mumbai attack.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Mumbai Diaries 26/11
Nikhil Advani's Amazon prime series 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' is an intriguing but heartbreaking series that shows the struggle of the doctor's in the government hospital that is low on resources, but they all are high in spirit to save all the lives.
The series follows the staff of Bombay General Hospital and their travails during the unfateful night of November 26, 2008. It also shows incidents happening at the Palace Hotel, and how a journalist tries to report all these incidents.