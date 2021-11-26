26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Movies/shows that have retold the horrific incident

Shahid & Phantom

'Shahid' and 'Phantom', both of the movies deal with the after-effects of 26/11 Mumbai massacre.

'Shahid': The Hansal Mehta directorial tells the story of a Muslim boy who is arrested and tortured for his identity. As a lawyer, the boy fights for the people who are charged falsely for terrorism. However, while representing a case related to the 2008 Mumbai attacks, he gets shot in his office and dies on the spot.

'Phantom': It showcases the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. A disgraced Indian soldier, Daniyal played by Saif Ali Khan is tasked to track down the masterminds of the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

(Photograph:Twitter)