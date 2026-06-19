/Sunil Grover embraces simplicity as he sleeps among devotees by a riverbank, shares video

Sunil Grover, best known for iconic television personas like Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati. Although being a celebrity comes with constant attention and public scrutiny. But, despite that, the actor-comedian is private in real life and lives a remarkably grounded, simple and self-reliant day-to-day existence away from the cameras. In regard to this, a video of Sunil Grover is going viral on social media.

Viral clip of Sunil Grover spending a night amongst devotees

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Sunil Grover shared a video of him sleeping on Ganga ghat at

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night. In the clip, he can be seen resting on the pavement, while several devotees also slept in the open nearby. The caption of the video read "Taare Zameen Par" and featured the devotional track Jai Kar Mahakal.

So far the clip has garnered 4.9 million views. Fans loved the video, with many flooding the comment section with their views. One user wrote, This is why you're so loved. "Another user wrote, "Love the caption! Beautiful." A down-to-earth person. Respect", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, a few months back this year, Sunil Grover had shared with his fans by embracing a simple, rural lifestyle, scrubbing clothes in a bucket and splashing water on his face at a roadside hand pump. The video went viral across social media platforms with the classic 1962 song Na Tum Hamen Jano. Fans praised him for staying connected to his roots despite his massive success.

All about Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover was last on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show on Netflix. He reunited with Kapil Sharma and the rest of the comedy team to bring his signature characters and mimicry to the streaming platform.