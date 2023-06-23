Suhana Khan acquires farmland in Alibaug's Thal village for Rs 13 crore

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, is gearing up for her film debut in Zoya Akhtar's project, The Archies. The actress has made headlines for another reason these days. Reports claim that Suhana Khan purchased farmland in Alibaug’s Thal village. The land, worth Rs 12.91 crore, is conveniently located just a 12-minute drive away from Alibaug town. Interestingly, Suhana is represented as an "agriculturist" in the registration documents, as per a Hindustan Times report. The purchased land comprises three structures with carpet areas of 1,750 sq ft, 420 sq ft, and 48 sq ft, respectively.

Details of the deal

As per Hindustan Times, Suhana Khan acquired the property from Anjali, Rekha, and Priya Khot. The sisters had inherited the land from their parents. Suhana paid a stamp duty of Rs 77.46 lakh for the deal. The land is registered under Déjà Vu Farm Pvt Ltd. Gauri Khan's mother Savita Chhibber, and sister Namita Chhibber serve as directors in the company.

The connectivity to Alibaug has significantly improved with the introduction of Ro-Ro (Roll-on/Roll-off) speed boats that connect Mumbai to the coastal town. Several celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Virat Kohli, have invested in properties in Alibaug. Shah Rukh Khan himself owns a lavish bungalow, where he often hosts parties for his industry friends. With a large swimming pool and helipad, the property is spread across 20,000 square metres. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 52nd birthday with a grand bash at the bungalow.

Suhana Khan’s career