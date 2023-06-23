Suhana Khan acquires farmland in Alibaug's Thal village for Rs 13 crore
Story highlights
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, bought farmland worth Rs 12.91 crore in Alibaug. The documents list as an "agriculturist", as per reports.
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, is gearing up for her film debut in Zoya Akhtar's project, The Archies. The actress has made headlines for another reason these days. Reports claim that Suhana Khan purchased farmland in Alibaug’s Thal village. The land, worth Rs 12.91 crore, is conveniently located just a 12-minute drive away from Alibaug town. Interestingly, Suhana is represented as an "agriculturist" in the registration documents, as per a Hindustan Times report. The purchased land comprises three structures with carpet areas of 1,750 sq ft, 420 sq ft, and 48 sq ft, respectively.
Details of the deal
As per Hindustan Times, Suhana Khan acquired the property from Anjali, Rekha, and Priya Khot. The sisters had inherited the land from their parents. Suhana paid a stamp duty of Rs 77.46 lakh for the deal. The land is registered under Déjà Vu Farm Pvt Ltd. Gauri Khan's mother Savita Chhibber, and sister Namita Chhibber serve as directors in the company.
The connectivity to Alibaug has significantly improved with the introduction of Ro-Ro (Roll-on/Roll-off) speed boats that connect Mumbai to the coastal town. Several celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Virat Kohli, have invested in properties in Alibaug. Shah Rukh Khan himself owns a lavish bungalow, where he often hosts parties for his industry friends. With a large swimming pool and helipad, the property is spread across 20,000 square metres. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 52nd birthday with a grand bash at the bungalow.
Suhana Khan’s career
Apart from her recent property acquisition, 23-year-old Suhana Khan has also made her mark in the advertising world. Earlier, she signed her first brand endorsement deal with prominent cosmetic company Maybelline. Suhana Khan’s upcoming project, The Archies, has created a lot of buzz. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, it is an Indian adaptation of The Archies comics. Apart from Suhana Khan, the movie stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. The film is a collaboration between Tiger Baby Films, Graphic India, and Archies Comics. The Archies is set to release later this year on Netflix. The teaser of the film was unveiled recently at the Netflix Tudum 2023 event.