/Squid Game actor TOP to make his comeback as a solo artist? Here's the truth

TOP, a South Korean musician, former member of the popular K-pop group BIGBANG, and part of the show Squid Game, will soon be making his comeback to the music industry, but as a solo artist. The idol and actor gave a treat to his fans when he dropped a video on social media announcing his music plans. Let's delve in to know more details.

What did TOP announce about his music comeback?

Taking to Instagram, TOP shared a clip and wrote in the caption, “A NEW ALBUM IS ON THE WAY,” and hinted at the new album's title by writing, 'ANOTHER DIMENSION'." He also revealed a new Instagram account, “topspot_pictures.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Soon after the announcement, fans couldn't contain their excitement and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "I'M SCREAMING OMFG I CAN'T BELIEVE THIS. I'M ABOUT TO TO PASS OUT." Another user wrote, "Absolutely cannot wait to lose my mind over this album." “Long time no see, TOP! 2026 is TOP's year to shine!! Solo album – Let's Get It,” wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, "You kept your 2025 promise. Just right in time for German midnight. Happy New Year to you."

For the unversed, this solo comeback of TOP will be the first in 13 years since his digital single DOOM DADA, which was released in November 2013. Interestingly, this year also marks the 20th anniversary of BIGBANG's debut. TOP had made his debut with the group in 2006 but left the group in 2023.

All about TOP

TOP performed as an underground rapper before joining the record label YG Entertainment and debuted as the lead rapper of the boy band BIGBANG in 2006. The group became one of the best-selling groups of all time in Asia and one of the best-selling boy bands in the world.

Apart from his music career, he has also established himself as an actor with his versatility. T.O.P made his acting debut in 2007 through the TV series I Am Sam (2007), followed by Iris (2009) and the TV movie Nineteen (2009). He made his film debut with 71: Into the Fire (2010), for which he received praise and won multiple accolades, including Best New Actor at the 2010 Blue Dragon Film Awards and the 2011 Baeksang Arts Awards.