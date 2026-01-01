/Sachet–Parampara mobbed in West Bengal, video of crowd smashing their car's rear glass goes viral | Watch

Just days after actor Thalapathy Vijay was mobbed by a crowd at Chennai airport, news of singer duo Sachet and Parampara being mobbed by an unruly crowd in West Bengal while leaving the venue is doing the rounds on social media. Several clips have also showcased how their car's rear glass was also smashed. Let's delve in to know more details.

Viral clip of Sachet-Parampara being mobbed in West Bengal

In a shocking video which is shared by Viralbhayani, Parampara can be heard expressing shock and fear as the chaos around them begins to unfold. Parampara can be heard saying, “Oh s***! Guys, relax, Happy New Year,” as someone hits the car’s rear windscreen. She is then seen laughing and turns the camera towards her partner, who is seen waving at fans.

But the situation grows tense when someone smashes the car, followed by the police attempt to bring the situation under control. However, this has left netizens in anger, and they have condemned the action of the crowd. Many took to social media to express views.

One user wrote, "And then people say why VIP culture is there in India; that's why it is." Another user wrote, "At this point, celebrities should seriously reconsider visiting West Bengal. Sadly, some people here lack basic manners, hospitality and respect for guests. They themselves are ruining the state's name through their own unethical actions." "Slight mismanagement in exit in an otherwise extremely great event!! The safety of everyone should be paramount!!" wrote the third user.

Right before the incident, the couple had even wished their fans Happy New Year on social media. Along with the clip, the caption read, “Happy New Year to all our dear people who stood by us! May 2026 be extraordinarily good and healthy for all of you. Mahadev Sabki Raksha Karein.”

Recent incidents of celebrities being mobbed

This is not the first time a celebrity being mobbed by a crowd has been reported. Just a few days back, Thalapathy Vijay was mobbed at Chennai airport, mostly by those who were there to greet him. However, the chaos ensued when he fell badly right before entering his car. Fortunately, Thalapathy Vijay escaped unhurt from the crowd and quickly drove away.

In another incident, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was also mobbed in Hyderabad. The actress was in the city for a professional commitment and struggled to move when she was leaving the venue. The security personnel could be seen coming to rescue and hold her, escorting her to the car.