Singer Ed Sheeran ‘over the moon’ at the birth of his second daughter, see post 

Famed British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, have welcomed the birth of their second daughter.

The award-winning singer posted a photo of a pair of tiny socks on Instagram on Thursday and wrote: "Want to let you all know we`ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."

Check out his post:-

Sheeran, known for his ginger hair and shy demeanour, married Seaborn in 2019, having known her since he was 11 years old.

Also Read: Dua Lipa has reportedly bagged a role in Margot Robbie's film 'Barbie'

The couple gave birth to their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020. She was welcomed by the musician in a similar Instagram post with a photo of tiny socks.

Sheeran, 31, is the most successful British artist of the past decade, spending a total of 79 weeks at the top of the charts with eight no. 1 single, including the global smash 'Shape of You', and four studio albums.

Also Read: Rapper Lil Nas X to receive honour at 2022 Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony

He first entered the British charts in 2011 with his debut single 'The A Team'. His most recent success came at the Ivors in London, where he won the category for most performed work with his hit song 'Bad Habits.'