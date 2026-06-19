/Shilpa Shinde slams ‘White-Collar Mafia’ in TV industry over delayed payments

Shilpa Shinde is once again grabbing headlines after the actress spoke about the working conditions in the television industry. Her comments have sparked discussion on social media about financial practices in television production, with the actress urging greater accountability. Let's delve in to know more.

What did Shilpa Shinde say about the actors' delayed payments?

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa Shinde shared a post in which she spoke about the struggles she faced in the entertainment industry. She called the producers in the television industry "white-collar mafias" and spoke about the criticism she faced after her confession went viral.

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Reacting to Shehzada Dhami's claim that he is yet to receive Rs 30 lakh from the makers of his show. Her remarks came in days after she faced online backlash over her recent admission that the sexual allegations she made nine years ago were false. She said in the clip, "The producers in the TV industry operate like a mafia. They are white-collar mafias. Producers who refuse to support them are threatened and told that if something happens to them in the future, no one will stand by them. Their work is also sabotaged. We artists cannot do the same because producers hold our payments for up to 90 days, and those payments often get withheld.”

She further said, "They did not support me. Even today, when they had an opportunity to stand by me, they still didn’t. There was no need for me to speak up. No one even knows what I went through at that time. People are falsely accusing me of doing it just for money. Today, 10 years later, that producer is still making TV shows and even films. No one dares to fight for justice for themselves. And then people end up taking extreme steps like suicide."

She explained in Hindi, "Aaj mauka tha, mere co-artists bol sakte the iss matter mein. Mera imaan jaanta hai ke kya hua tha mere saath aur kya nahi. Mujhe nahi kaam karna hai aap logon ke saath, chahiye bhi nahi mujhe roles. Ghatiya kaam karte ho aap log. Aaj kal creativity bachi hi nahi hai, sab bakwaas shows karte ho aap log. Is tarah ke ghatiya artists hain is industry mein, aap isme kaam karna chahte ho? Mujhe karna hi nahi hai. Raaste mein sabzi bechungi par aise logo ki nahi chaatungi main. (Today was an opportunity for my co-artists to speak up on this matter, but they didn't. My conscience knows what happened to me and what didn't. I don't want to work with these people anymore, and I don't need roles from them either. The kind of work they do is disgraceful. There is hardly any creativity left these days; all they make are terrible shows. These are the kind of artists this industry is filled with, and you want to work in such an environment? I certainly don't. I'd rather sell vegetables on the street than flatter or bow down to such people.) "

All about the controversy of Shilpa Shinde

On a recent episode of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, television actress Shilpa Shinde made a shocking confession: she admitted that the sexual harassment allegations she filed in 2017 against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! producer Sanjay Kohli were entirely false.