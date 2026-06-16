/Sanchita Ugale death: Cine body writes to CM Fadnavis, demands transparent investigation

The death of actor Sanchita Ugale has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. On Monday, news of Ugale's death emerged, and as per details shared by police, she died by suicide. Ugale was only 22 years old. Her father has not suspected any foul play.

Ugale's death came less than 22 hours after she shared a reel of herself on social media, in which she appeared happy and cheerful. Soon after the news of her death broke, All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) released a statement, urging for a transparent investigation.

President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order a inquiry into the case.

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Sanchita Ugale dies at 22: Cine Workers body demands high-level probe, writes to CM Fadnavis

A day after the news of her death broke, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) expressed concern and demanded a comprehensive investigation.

In a statement, AICWA said,“Sanchita Ugale has gone too far, too soon. Her untimely departure has left her family shattered and the entire Indian film industry mourning the loss of a young talent whose memories will live on forever.”

Demanding fair, transparent and comprehensive investigation, the statement further said,“At a stage when her career was steadily progressing and she was creating a strong identity for herself in the industry, this heartbreaking development has raised serious questions that deserve a fair, transparent, and comprehensive investigation.”

Further, AICWA urged Government of Maharashtra to establish a committee to examine the increasing number of deaths.

“AICWA also calls upon the Government of Maharashtra and the concerned authorities to establish a dedicated committee to examine the increasing number of deaths and mental health-related crises being reported within the entertainment industry. The safety, well-being, and support systems available to artists and workers must be reviewed urgently,” they said.

Hours after Ugale's death, her brother, Akash Satish Ugale claimed that she was subjected to immense pressure from the industry. Saying that her death may be linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who also died by suicide.