/Kumkum Bhagya actor Sanchita Ugale's final social media post goes viral after tragic death

Fans and the television industry are mourning the death of actor Sanchita Ugale, who was best known for Kumkum Bhagya, Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kisse, and Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi. The 22-year-old actress allegedly died by suicide, and her body was found at her residence in Nalasopara East, Mumbai.

Sanchita Ugale's last social media post

As the news of her demise surfaced online, fans started revisiting her social media posts, and the last reel, which she had uploaded only hours before the incident, went viral. In the video, the actress appeared to be cheerful and carefree, leaving fans shocked as to why she ended her life.

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In the now widely shared clip, she was seen dressed in a peach-pink traditional outfit and lip-syncing to the Radha song from Student of the Year.

She also shared the reel on her Instagram Stories and reportedly captioned it, "another banger."

Investigation underway

According to reports, the incident occurred on June 14, and Sanchita had allegedly hanged herself with her own saree. A police team reached the incident point soon after they were alerted about the incident.

In a statement to PTI, police shared that they did not find anything suspicious at the spot, and no suicide note was recovered. The body has been sent for a postmortem examination.

"A police team inspected the scene immediately after being alerted about the incident. We did not find anything suspicious at the spot, and no suicide note was recovered," a police official told PTI.

In a video shared by ANI, API Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station says, "A case has been reported in the jurisdiction of Acholi Police Station. Miss Sanchita Ugale, 22, died by suicide by hanging herself in her own home... The reason for the death will be determined in the investigation."

The official also noted that the actor's family has not raised suspicions of foul play, and an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered surrounding the case.

About Sanchita Ugale