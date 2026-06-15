Actress Dia Mirza, UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, never shies away from voicing her opinions be it for gender rights, sustainability, the environment and more. In a recent conversation, her remarks about men being responsible for climate change have triggered a massive debate on social media. Let's delve in to know the context behind her statement.

Dia Mirza's context of her viral remark – 'men who have driven climate change'

Dia Mirza appeared recently on Soha Ali Khan's podcast and has sparked a heated online debate with her viral remark. Her remark has reignited the discussions about the broader factors that shape the climate crisis, prompting people to examine environmental concerns. Dia Mirza appeared alongside environmental journalist, author and photographer Arati Kumar Rao and discussed the themes of climate change, environmental degradation and humanity's connection with the natural world. Dia Mirza stated, "Patriarchy is the cause of climate change. It is men in this world that have."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, Soha Ali Khan interjected and said, "You said the male ego. Yeah, it's men who have driven

climate change and they are entirely and totally responsible for the chaos that has been unleashed on our world today and the misery that people are experiencing everywhere. I mean, not just the global south, but the global north as well now, right?"

Another user wrote, "Just imagine that one sunny day when her AC stops working. She will shout at her housekeeper and tells him to call a guy for repair and here she is acting like a sadhu."

“And climate change is responsible for her low IQ so all the problems in her life are directly or indirectly due to patriarchy.” While many came out in support for her and one user wrote, "Well she has a point. All industrialisation, corporate greed and wars are men dominated." Another X user, "She is right, it is men who helped them to come into this world and spoil eco system", wrote the third user.

Dia Mirza on advocacy for critical environmental issues

Dia Mirza, a United Nations Environment Programme Goodwill Ambassador for India, was appointed in November 2017. She serves as a United Nations Secretary-General's Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and uses her platform in the Indian film industry and green entrepreneurship to promote sustainability and conservation.