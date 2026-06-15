/Rs 370 biryani controversy: Munawar Faruqui urges netizens to stop trolling after job loss and FIRs

The last few days have been dominated by conversation around the Rs 370 biryani viral video. Former Bigg Boss contestant and comedian Pranit More’s crowd work show had a 23-year-old Himanshu Jagra commenting on how he went on a date with a woman where he paid Rs 370 for a plate of chicken biryani and thus felt he deserved a ‘return’ of his investment. The video was shared by Pranit on social media, and the comment then snowballed into a massive controversy, with both Pranit and Himanshu receiving severe backlash online.

While the two have since then apologised, the controversy refuses to die down. Now, reality TV star and comedian Munawar Faruqui has urged everyone to stop trolling Pranit and move on from the controversy.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Munawar addressed his fans directly in a video message and said, “Mujhe lagta hai ab hum sabko tham jana chahiye. Comedian ne bahut galat baat boli, crowd work mein bhi bahut galat baat hui. Us ladki ne bhi jo bola, main usse disagree karta hoon. Unhone jo bola, mujhe sunna pasand nahi hai, lekin ek level hota hai (I think all of us need to stop now. The comedian said something very wrong, and what happened during the crowd-work segment was also deeply problematic. I also disagree with what that woman said. I did not like hearing any of it, but there has to be a limit).”

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He added, "FIR ho gayi, job chali gayi, career khatam ho gaya, samaj mein izzat chali gayi, sab ho gaya. Unke saath unki baaton ke liye bahut bura hua hai, lekin ab tham jao. Content ke naam par jo unhe nichoda ja raha hai, bas karo bhai (An FIR has been filed, jobs have been lost, careers have been damaged, and their reputation in society has been ruined; all of that has already happened. They have faced serious consequences for what they said, but now it is time to stop. The way people are continuing to squeeze every bit of content out of this situation needs to end)."

Concluding, he added, “Un logon ne jo baat boli, uska zakhm unhe mil gaya. Jab kisi ki laash niklegi na, tab tumhe samajh aayega. Bas karo ab. Har cheez ki ek limit hoti hai. Legally unpar jo hona hoga, ho jayega, par tum ab chup ho jao (They have already suffered enough for what they have said. By the time someone loses their life, people will finally realise they went too far. Enough now. Everything has a limit. Whatever legal consequences they are supposed to face will happen, but the public outrage and relentless piling on should stop)."

The aftermath of the viral video

Himanshu Jagra, who was a web developer for Gurgaon based design firm Starvik Design, was fired from his job after the controversy erupted.