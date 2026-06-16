/Sanchita Ugale’s cousin breaks silence, compares her death to Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragedy

Sanchita Ugale’s sudden demise on June 14 (Sunday) shocked the film industry. The actress was well known for her roles in the critically acclaimed daily soaps Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya and in films like Chhaava. After her death, several speculations are being made, making the rounds online. Now, her cousin brother has drawn attention by comparing his sister’s death to the demise of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sanchita Ugale's brother claims she was mentally harassed

After the sudden demise of the TV actress Sanchita Ugale due to suicide, the internet is making several speculations. On Monday, Akash Satish Ugale (Sanchita Ugale's cousin) spoke about his sister's death to ANI and IANS, drawing comparisons between his sister Sanchita’s death and the demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

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Putting a spotlight on the fact that his sister had a secret Instagram account and often posted videos regarding the suicide of Indian actor Rajput, he said in Hindi, which translates to, "Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on 14th June 2020. Why? Because Bollywood and this industry put a lot of pressure on him, and because of that pressure, he committed suicide. In the same way, yesterday my sister also committed suicide for the same reason, that's what I'm saying. This industry scares a lot and threatens. Like it did to Sushant Singh Rajput. They ate him up and made him hollow from within. Big people have a hand in this. Ultimately, a power game is played. In middle-class families like ours, if a girl or a boy moves up, they are suppressed."

He further added, "Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14, 2020. My sister also committed suicide on the same day. The Instagram ID I just showed you uploaded this reel yesterday, and it has a video of Sushant Singh Rajput. And my sister's profile picture has been used. It is up to the police to investigate it. I spoke to some of her friends. I found out that some casting people were harassing her. That's why my sister was upset."

Sanchita Ugale's death

The 22-year-old was an Indian actress, known for her roles in renowned daily soap operas. She also appeared in films such as Chhaava and Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout. Sanchita gained recognition in the industry for her portrayal of Diya Tandon in Kumkum Bhagya and in Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi.

On June 14, Ugale died by suicide in the evening at her residence in Nalasopara near Mumbai. According to reports, the incident occurred on June 14, and Sanchita had allegedly hanged herself with her own saree. A police team reached the scene soon after they were alerted to the incident.

In a statement to PTI, police shared that they did not find anything suspicious at the spot, and no suicide note was recovered. The body has been sent for a postmortem examination.

A police team inspected the scene immediately after being alerted about the incident. ‘’We did not find anything suspicious at the spot, and no suicide note was recovered," a police official told PTI.