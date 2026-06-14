/The dreamer who inspired millions: Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput's journey and 50 life goals

It has been six years since the film industry lost one of its most beloved actors, Sushant Singh Rajput. Remembering the spirit and dedication he brought to his work, we look back at his inspiring journey and the 50 dreams he wanted to fulfil in his lifetime.
It has been six years since Indian cinema lost one of its most beloved actors, Sushant Singh Rajput. The nation mourned his death on June 14, 2020, when he was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai. From a television star to one of Bollywood's most promising actors, his journey continues to inspire millions. On his death anniversary, here's a look back at his life and the 50 dreams he wished to fulfil.
Born in Bihar, Sushant Singh Rajput was renowned for being an excellent student in science. He was ranked 7th in the All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE). While expanding his portfolio, he joined a dance class and theatre group to embrace his acting skills under theatre director Barry John.
Remember the high-energy track, Dhoom Machale, from the film Dhoom 2? Beginning his career in the entertainment industry, the Kai Po Che actor made his debut dancing beside lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as part of Shiamak Davar's dance troupe.
Rajput transitioned his career from being a background dancer to one of Indian television's biggest stars. He first made his debut by playing Preet Juneja in the 2008 romantic drama Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. His big break came in 2009 when he was cast as the male lead Manav Deshmukh in the hit soap Pavitra Rishta opposite Ankita Lokhande. The show made him a household name and earned him immense love and respect due to his charming screen presence.
Did you know that before finding his footing in Bollywood, the actor worked as a second assistant director on the horror film Raaz 2, which starred Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut? Directed by Mohit Suri, the film gave him exposure to the behind-the-scenes world of filmmaking and marked his early entry into Indian cinema.
In 2013, his dream project, Kai Po Che, arrived in his life and introduced him to the world. One of the three leads, along with Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh, Sushant achieved critical acclaim for his performance as Ishaan Bhatt, a fiery, rebellious cricketer. The movie established him as a talented debutant in the film industry and started his journey to becoming the next Bollywood star, featuring in multiple movies like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK and more.
After gaining much popularity, Sushant Singh Rajput entered his golden period from 2016 to 2019. During this period, the self-made outsider established himself as a versatile, powerhouse actor, taking his career from a theatre artist to a television star and then a Bollywood leading man. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Raabta are some of the projects that came his way during this period, and with these roles, he solidified his status as one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors.
Delivering a powerful and meaningful message to the youth about accepting failures in life, Sushant Singh Rajput garnered acclaim for his grounded performance as Aniruddh Pathak alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The comedy-drama, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, was widely praised and won the Best Hindi Feature Film award at the 67th National Film Awards.
Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film marked the final screen appearance of Sushant Singh Rajput. It was a remake of the highly acclaimed Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars and was released posthumously in July 2020.
Just like every other individual, Sushant Singh Rajput also had some desires he wanted to fulfil in his lifetime. Portraying his true self and his determination to achieve those wishes, Singh had listed 50 dreams that went viral after his demise. His list started with learning to fly a plane, playing tennis with a champion and planting 1,000 trees.
His desire to go on a trip to Antarctica and travel across Europe by train was also among his wishes. The list also reflected his humanitarian side, as he wanted to help train women in self-defence, learn yoga, teach children, and, of course, fulfil his dream of owning a Lamborghini. These wishes were no less than the dreams of a man who was constantly curious, ambitious and eager to explore life.
While Sushant Singh Rajput's life was cut short and he deserved to achieve much more, his journey continues to inspire millions. Even six years after his passing, from conquering television and Bollywood to dreaming of flying planes, travelling the world and making a difference in people’s lives continues to remain in the talks. More than his achievements, it is his curiosity, humanitarian spirit and ability to dream fearlessly that continue to resonate with people. His life serves as a reminder that what truly defines a person is not just his money and fame, but the impact he leaves behind.