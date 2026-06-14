/The dreamer who inspired millions: Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput's journey and 50 life goals

Did you know that before finding his footing in Bollywood, the actor worked as a second assistant director on the horror film Raaz 2, which starred Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut? Directed by Mohit Suri, the film gave him exposure to the behind-the-scenes world of filmmaking and marked his early entry into Indian cinema.

In 2013, his dream project, Kai Po Che, arrived in his life and introduced him to the world. One of the three leads, along with Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh, Sushant achieved critical acclaim for his performance as Ishaan Bhatt, a fiery, rebellious cricketer. The movie established him as a talented debutant in the film industry and started his journey to becoming the next Bollywood star, featuring in multiple movies like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK and more.