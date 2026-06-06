/Shilpa Shinde false harassment row: AICWA calls for strict action against actress' claims

Television actress Shilpa Shinde is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The actress best known for her role in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain has sparked outrage after her fake harassment claims of 2017 involving the show producer Sanjay Kohli. In a major development, AICWA has stepped into the matter and has demanded strict action against Shilpa Shinde.

AICWA demands action against Shilpa Shinde

The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure a thorough probe into the matter. Taking to the Instagram page, AICWA shared the photo; the caption stated the main source of information where the actress had shared. This follows her admission that she fabricated a sexual harassment claim against producer Sanjay Kohli during a 2016 contractual and payment dispute.

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AICWA issued a strong statement calling her actions "a matter of serious concern" for the Bollywood and television industry. The association highlighted that knowingly making false accusations not only destroys reputations but also harms the credibility of genuine harassment victims.

What did Shilpa Shinde say which led to AICWA demanding strict action against her?

On a recent episode of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, television actress Shilpa Shinde made a shocking confession: she admitted that the sexual harassment allegations she filed in 2017 against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! producer Sanjay Kohli were entirely false.

She claimed she was cornered during a bitter contractual and payment dispute and felt she had "no other option". She stated that the police told her she had to make serious allegations to officially register an FIR. She admitted to fabricating the lie so she could pressure the producers into settling and clearing her pending dues.

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