/Neha Kakkar controversies: From Candy Shop backlash to Melbourne concert delay

Apart from delivering chart-topping songs, Neha Kakkar has always been in the headlines for her several controversies. From the Candy Shop backlash to arriving late at the Melbourne concert, take a look.
Not just because of her trendy songs, Neha Kakkar has also made headlines for her controversies. The Indian playback artist has been a hot topic among the public, whether it’s for her “Candy Shop” song or arriving late at the Melbourne concert.
In late 2025, Neha Kakkar, along with her brother, Tony Kakkar, launched their song titled "Candy Shop", which received severe backlash. According to several listeners, the song's lyrics and the dance moves were called out as vulgar and not appropriate. They accused the duo of making a cringe version of international K-pop aesthetics.
About a year ago, in 2025, Neha Kakkar faced severe criticism on the stage of her Melbourne concert. The night became one of the most talked-about as she arrived three hours late, leading to a bitter public dispute where Kakkar blamed the event promoters for severe mismanagement. The situation made the artist cry and apologise to her fans.
The singer faced massive online backlash following her live performance at the Durgapur concert. It is believed that Kakkar was seen doing obscene and vulgar dance moves on the stage, which hurt the sentiments of a few in the crowd. This led the internet users and students to heavily troll her.
In January 2026, Neha Kakkar made headlines for sharing a cryptic post on her social media, which she deleted a minute later. As the posts caught many eyeballs, the news created buzz online. In her post, Kakkar announced a temporary career and personal break, stepping away from the spotlight after facing intense backlash and trolling for her single "Candy Shop".