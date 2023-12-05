Ryan Reynolds posts hilarious Photoshop image featuring Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce; fans go ROFL

In a delightful blend of humour and digital artistry, Ryan Reynolds showcased his impeccable "Photoshop game" by playfully trolling his wife, Blake Lively, and close friend Taylor Swift. The actor cleverly inserted himself and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce into a photo from Beyoncé's Renaissance concert film premiere, where Lively and Swift were striking poses for the camera.

Reynolds shared the comical creation on Instagram, captioning it with a light-hearted remark, which read, "I feel like I should remember this." The edited image featured Reynolds' face seamlessly superimposed on Lively's body and Kelce's face hilariously replacing Swift's. Meanwhile, Swift and Kelce continue to capture attention with their apparent chemistry and date nights.

Swift's strong bond with the Reynolds-Lively family is evident, as she incorporated the names of three of the couple's four children into her song "Betty." The feeling is mutual, with the Hollywood couple consistently supporting the music sensation. And, that's not all, Reynolds and Lively also attended a Chiefs game against the Jets with Swift in New Jersey in October.

Check out the viral photos below!

Ryan Reynolds is so effortlessly funny OMFG what is this. Taylor and Blake better keep their game up 💀 pic.twitter.com/x6w1Othpal — chivvy ⋆🍷 (@stayevol_) December 3, 2023

Fans on the internet couldn't contain their excitement and many shared amusing reactions to Reynolds' playful prank. Comments flooded social media, with one user writing, "Ryan Reynolds had the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever and he did." Others joined in, expressing anticipation for the budding friendship between Kelce and Reynolds.