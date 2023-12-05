Pamela Anderson goes makeup-free once again for 2023 Fashion Awards; exudes confidence and effortless coolness

In a bold move, Pamela Anderson, 56, embraced her natural beauty at the 2023 Fashion Awards in London on Monday. The renowned actress and model graced the red carpet in a head-turning all-white ensemble, featuring wide-leg pants, a loose-fit tee, and a chic cream-coloured blazer casually draped over her shoulders.

Notably, Anderson's makeup-free appearance highlighted her timeless beauty and showcased how confident she is in her skin. With small silver stud earrings as her only accessory, the focus was on her bare face and a low ponytail that showcased the striking simplicity that first made headlines during her appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

Check out viral photos from the event below!

NEW — Pamela Anderson attends ‘The Fashion Awards’ presented by Pandora.



December 4th 2023 — 📸: Getty Images. pic.twitter.com/AbOLfDJl3J — ˗ˏˋ ★ ˎˊ˗ (@dailypamelaa) December 4, 2023

Pamela Anderson attends The Fashion Awards 2023. pic.twitter.com/UCY1POt1vL — @21metgala (@21metgala) December 4, 2023

Reacting to her red carpet look, a fan wrote on X, "Confident is the word for her." Another commented, "She is pretty, both with or without makeup." A third wrote, "She looks happy. Good for you, Pammy!"

In a behind-the-scenes video for the Vivienne Westwood show at Paris Fashion Week, Anderson shared her motivation for going makeup-free. "I don't want to compete with the clothes. I'm not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room. It's freedom. It's a release," she expressed.

In an interview with Vogue France, Anderson explained her unconventional approach, stating, "I don't need a stylist. I don't have a glam team. I'm just kind of doing this, freestyle." The Baywatch star is keen on being a model for all facets of beauty, breaking away from traditional norms.