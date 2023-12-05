LIVE TV
Pamela Anderson goes makeup-free once again for 2023 Fashion Awards; exudes confidence and effortless coolness

WION Web Team
London, United KingdomEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Dec 05, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
main img

Pamela Anderson at 2023 Fashion Awards. Photograph:(Instagram)

Pamela Anderson's latest makeup-free appearance at the 2023 Fashion Awards serves as a powerful reminder of embracing authenticity in an industry often defined by conventional beauty standards.

In a bold move, Pamela Anderson, 56, embraced her natural beauty at the 2023 Fashion Awards in London on Monday. The renowned actress and model graced the red carpet in a head-turning all-white ensemble, featuring wide-leg pants, a loose-fit tee, and a chic cream-coloured blazer casually draped over her shoulders.

Notably, Anderson's makeup-free appearance highlighted her timeless beauty and showcased how confident she is in her skin. With small silver stud earrings as her only accessory, the focus was on her bare face and a low ponytail that showcased the striking simplicity that first made headlines during her appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

Check out viral photos from the event below!

Reacting to her red carpet look, a fan wrote on X, "Confident is the word for her." Another commented, "She is pretty, both with or without makeup." A third wrote, "She looks happy. Good for you, Pammy!"

In a behind-the-scenes video for the Vivienne Westwood show at Paris Fashion Week, Anderson shared her motivation for going makeup-free. "I don't want to compete with the clothes. I'm not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room. It's freedom. It's a release," she expressed.

In an interview with Vogue France, Anderson explained her unconventional approach, stating, "I don't need a stylist. I don't have a glam team. I'm just kind of doing this, freestyle." The Baywatch star is keen on being a model for all facets of beauty, breaking away from traditional norms.

Discussing her decision with Elle, Anderson described the experience as "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too." In a fashion landscape dominated by elaborate makeup looks, she chose to go against the grain. "It's just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite of what everyone's doing," she remarked.

