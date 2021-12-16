Red Sea Film Festival: Saudi Arabia hosts star-studded first edition

It was a star-studded affair at the Red Sea International Film Festival that took place in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah. While many thought that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 would play havoc to the plans, the first edition of the film festival went smoothly with many firsts.

The inaugural edition of the film festival started December 6 and ran till December 15. There were guests like Clive Owen, Anthony Mackie, Vincent Cassel, Clive Owen, Hilary Swank, Catherine Deneuve, Stephen Dorff and Irina Shayk. Cannes artistic director Thierry Fremaux was in attendance, while Saudi Arabia’s pioneering first female filmmaker, Haifaa al Mansour, was honored with a career award.

Across 10 days, the Red Sea Film Festival screened 138 feature films and short from 67 countries, including 27 films by Saudi directors. Jamie Spears denies involvement in controversial Diane Sawyer interview of Britney

The film festival helped Saudi Arabia use it to promote its film industry. At the festival’s Yusr awards, Levan Koguashvili’s Brighton 4th, Georgia’s Oscar entry this year, claimed the Best Film prize, with Hamzah K. Jamjoom’s Rupture winning Best Saudi Film and Egyptian title You Resemble Me from director Dina Amer landing the Audience Award. Spider-Man: No Way Home movie review: This one's for all the Spidey fans!

Meanwhile, the jury prize was awarded to Iranian helmer Panah Panahi’s Cannes-bowing family road movie Hit The Road, which also won the Red Sea’s best cinematic contribution award.