Berlin Film Festival 2022: Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' heading for a world premiere

Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will be premiered at the 72nd Berlin Film Festival, next year.



Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is the only Indian entry in the festival and one of the four films confirmed for the Berlinale Special Gala segment.

Sharing his excitement on the big news. Bhansali took to his Instagram account and wrote, "The power of this has no bounds. #GangubaiKathiawadi officially selected for the #BerlinFilmFestival2022. In cinemas on 18th February, 2022."

The prestigious film festival will be held from February 10 to February 20, 2022.

"The films selected in Berlinale Special pay tribute to exceptional human beings and to the harsh, yet always surprising world we are living in," they said in a statement on Berlinale's official website.



The magnum opus, which was delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic, also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Indira Tiwari. Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi feature in extended cameo appearances.

The period drama is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book and will see Alia Bhatt don a new look as she plays a mafia queen -- owner of a brothel apparently.

After the 2019 movie 'Gully Boy', the upcoming film also marks Bhatt's second outing at the Berlinale.



The film is slated to release in theatres on February 18, 2022.