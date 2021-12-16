Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to host a big reception for Bollywood fraternity on this date

The wedding festivities haven't ended yet for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. After a royal wedding on December 9 in Rajasthan, the couple went off to an undisclosed location for their honeymoon and returned to Mumbai earlier this week. Now, reports state that the couple is set to host a lavish wedding reception for the Bollywood fraternity.



Sources state that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will host a big reception in Mumbai despite the Omicron threat in Mumbai on December 20.

A Bollywood Life report states that the two are likely to host the event in JW Marriott on December 20.



Katrina and Vicky want to get back to work, but before that, they want to finish all their wedding festivities and hence narrowed down to this date.

Christmas is celebrated with great aplomb at Katrina's home with the family and the couple wanted to celebrate it together this time and so they want to keep the reception before Christmas.



Since there is a threat of the Omicron variant in Mumbai, the couple is reportedly planning to take all safety measures into consideration while organising the party. They will follow the prescribed COVID-19 protocols suggested by the BMC.



Sources close to the couple said, "As the city is right now under Omicron threat, every guest will have to do their RT CPR test and get a negative report along with them to be a part of this celebration."



Meanwhile, the star couple is treating fans by sharing glimpses from their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies on their social media handle every day.

They recently shared dreamy photos of a sundowner event that took place before their wedding. Katrina paid tribute to her British heritage as she dressed in a saree-gown with a veil for the event. Her groom, Vicky Kaushal complemented her look in a pastel shade of sherwani.