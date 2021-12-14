In pics: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's dreamy wedding stills break the internet

More pictures from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s royal wedding are out and we can’t get over how beautiful and in-love the two look.

The recent pictures show Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in their element as they exude grace and elegance.

The two are wearing designer Sabyasachi but it takes a bit away from the regular wedding dresses. This time, their dresses are an ode to Katrina’s mother’s heritage. She’s seen wearing a tulle saree with hand embroidered flowers that also features a beautiful trail, almost like a white wedding gown we expected her to wear for one of the functions.

Vicky Kaushal complements her with a sherwani of the same colour tone. This is how Vicky Kaushal's brother welcomed Katrina Kaif into family

Katrina Kaif’s hair stylist shared a picture of the two in the attire and captioned it “sagai” while the Bollywood couple wrote, "To love, honor and cherish.” Inside Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's bewitching Haldi ceremony

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, after dating for over 2 years. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and a few close friends. They plan to throw a lavish reception for their industry friends in Mumbai soon.

