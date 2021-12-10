This is how Vicky Kaushal's brother welcomed Katrina Kaif into family

As Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married last night in Rajasthan, Indian fans and celebs wished the happy couple on the great news. From Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar to Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt and others – the actor couple got loads of congratulatory messages.

As paparazzi got ready the following morning on December 10 to get a sneak peek of the newlyweds, Vicky Kaushal’s family and Katrina Kaif’s family was seen leaving for Jaipur airport. Anushka Sharma's message for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal confirms this rumour

Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal who is also an actor, wished his sister-in-law Katrina Kaif with a sweet message on social media. He wrote, “Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji… Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09." He called Katrina Kaif “parjai ji”, a Punjabi word for sister-in-law.

Meanwhile, the couple is expected to throw a grand bash in Mumbai for their celebrity friends as only a few close people from family and the Bollywood industry were invited for the ceremony. Their wedding was largely a private affair with a heavily guarded wedding venue. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wore designer label Sabyasachi for their big day. Katrina Kaif's wedding ring has a close resemblance to Princess Diana's blue sapphire ring