Katrina Kaif's wedding ring has a close resemblance to Princess Diana's blue sapphire ring

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on December 9 have begun a new chapter in their life. On Thursday, the couple got hitched in a grand wedding ceremony held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.



The couple who were always tight-lipped about their relation finally announced their wedding on social media. The adorable picture showed the newlyweds in their wedding attire.

In the pictures, Katrina was looking adorable in a traditional lehenga by ace-designer Sabyasachi. The look was accessorised with jewellery by Sabyasachi as well, which was studded with uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand-strung pearls. Kat's hair was styled into a bun covered with flowers.



Soon after the pictures were shared, the internet was quick to notice Katrina's diamond-studded engagement ring that features a gorgeous princess cut sapphire stone surrounded by brilliant diamonds set in platinum. The small jewellery piece is reportedly from Tiffany & Co. and reminds us of the famous sapphire ring that was worn by Princess Diana on her engagement to Prince Charles.

The people's princess selected her own engagement ring, although the royal rings are custom made, she selected her blue sapphire from the Garrard jewellery collection catalogue.

Choosing her ring was not well taken by the royal family back then, as it gave everyone access to purchase the same ring. By their standards, the ring "wasn't considered unique and also wasn't bespoke." Perhaps this was the first step Diana took in becoming the "People's Princess."

The pictures also give a close look at Katrina's mangalsutra, from the pictures, we see black and gold beads chain with two small diamonds. The small necklace is from Sabyasachi.

The couple tied the knot according to Hindi rituals in the presence of close family and friends. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, ''Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together. 🙏🏽❤️.''



The pre-wedding festivities commenced on December 7. The couple had their mehendi, followed by haldi and sangeet on December 8.