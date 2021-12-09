Meet Mr and Mrs Kaushal! Inside Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal intimate wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are finally married. The couple got married in a grand wedding today (December 9) at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.
Traditional Hindu wedding
In their first pictures, the newlyweds are seen with big smiles on their wedding day as they perform wedding rituals. In the images, she was seen putting a garland around Kaushal, sitting together & holding hands with him and taking pheras.
The couple tied the knot according to Hindi rituals in the presence of close family and friends.
Love and gratitude
Katrina and Vicky both have shared some photos from their wedding on social media as they announced the news and wrote: "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."
Mr and Mrs Kaushal
On the day, Katrina Kaif looked like an ultimate Indian bride in a traditional red bridal outfit from Sabyasachi. The bright red Sabyasachi lehenga also paid a small homage to the groom’s Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold. The look was accessorised with jewellery by Sabyasachi that was studded with uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand-strung pearls. Kat's hair was styled into a bun covered with flowers
Meanwhile, the groom Vicky Kaushal was looking handsome in an ivory silk sherwani.
Intimate ceremony
The couple wanted a private wedding away from the media glare and made sure that no photos or videos leaked from the ceremony. The pre-wedding festivities commenced on December 7. The couple had their mehendi, followed by haldi and sangeet on December 8.
The intimate wedding had only 120 guests in attendance with celebrities including Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Krishna Acharya among many others.