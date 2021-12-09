Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are married! Check pics inside

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are finally married. The couple got married in a grand wedding today (December 9) at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

The couple tied the knot according to Hindi rituals in the presence of close family and friends. After the first pictures from the wedding were out on the internet and showed the newlyweds on the corridors of the fort, Vicky, himself shared the breathtaking images from their intimate wedding.

''Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together. 🙏🏽❤️,'' Vicky captioned the post.

Katrina also shared some photos with a similar caption. The 'Uri' actor wore a cream sherwani, while Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a deep red lehenga.

The couple wanted a private wedding away from the media glare and made sure that no photos or videos leaked from the ceremony.

The pre-wedding festivities commenced on December 7. The couple had their mehendi, followed by haldi and sangeet on December 8.

The intimate wedding had only 120 guests in attendance with celebrities including Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Krishna Acharya among many others.