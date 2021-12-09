Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif are married! A look back at the couple's romance

It all started from Karan Johar's famous 'Koffee with Karan' show. In one episode, Katrina confessed that she would love to work with Vicky and they both will look good together. In response, when Vicky appeared on the show he was completely flattered and made a cute gesture of fainting.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Will you marry me?
In an award show in 2019, Vicky and Katrina appeared together on the stage and Vicky asked the 38-year-old actress, ‘How’s the josh!.’ To this, the actress responded earnestly, ‘High sir!’ Vicky was seen blushing. Everything turned cuter as Vicky jokingly asked for her hand, singing the Bollywood hit song ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Spotted on multiple occasions
Making everyone wonder what's cooking between them, the couple were spotted together multiple times on different occasions from dinner dates to movies together.
(Photograph:Instagram)
New Year's celebration
Even though Katrina and Vicky are good at keeping secrets, there were still moments when the netizens caught a thing or two here. As per several reports on the net, the couple rang in the New Year together last year.
Katrina and Vicky both shared photos from their 2021 new year celebration with their respective siblings. While the two did not share photos with each other, but fans didn't take too much time to guess that they were together as the location was quite similar. Moreover, a photo shared by Katrina also had Kaushal's reflection.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Netizens hawk-eye vision
Amid all this, Katrina shared a photo on her Instagram story in which she was hugging someone wearing a mustard-coloured t-shirt. Many thought it was none other than Vicky, who was spotted wearing the same colour t-shirt.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Harshvardhan Kapoor's big revelation
Although Vicky and Katrina have never made their love official, the couple's good friend Harshvardhan Kapoor revealed that Vicky and Katrina are dating. In an interview with Zoom, Kapoor revealed that they are something and even wondered, that he would find himself in trouble for revealing the news.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Finally married!
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are finally married now. The couple got married in a grand wedding today (December 9) at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.
As per the reports, the couple tied the knot according to Hindi rituals in the presence of close family and friends.