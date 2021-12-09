Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt wish Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal on their wedding

Bollywood celebs wished the newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal as they got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9.

As the first pictures of the stunning couple came out, congratulatory messages started pouring in for them. Alia Bhatt wrote, “Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful.”

Priyanka Chopra wrote, “So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai (It's my friend's wedding)! Congratulations, both of you! You are perfect together.”

Deepika Padukone wrote, “Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, loyalty, respect and companionship!” while Kareena Kapoor wrote, “You diddddd ittttt, God bless youuuuuu both.”

Meet Mr and Mrs Kaushal! Inside Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal intimate wedding



Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared first pictures from their low-key wedding. They wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Others from the industry too wished the couple including Hrithik Roshan who sent Vicky and Katrina his love. “So amazing. Sending you both all my love! Have to dance together soon!” he wrote. Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan reacted with heart emojis, while Tiger Shroff wrote, “Congratulationsss.”

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif are married! A look back at the couple's romance

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, both wore attires by designer Sabyasachi for the wedding.