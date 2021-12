Acting Career

Harnaaz Sandu from Chandigarh has been a part of Punjabi film industry and has starred in films like Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange. She is also active in the theatre circuit.

We are hoping she follows the path of her peers and seniours like Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Sushmita Sen and see her soon in the Hindi film industry too and subsequently Hollywood!

(Photograph:Instagram)