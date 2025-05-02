Prince Harry has said he wants to rebuild ties with the royal family but admitted it is “impossible” for him to return to the UK safely after losing his legal battle over security.

Harry says court ruling widened the gap with King Charles

In an interview with the BBC, the Duke of Sussex said he was “devastated” by the court’s decision and claimed it had created distance between him and his father, King Charles. “He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff,” Harry said, adding he didn’t know “how long he has left.”

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious," Prince Harry said.

No UK visits for Meghan and the kids, says Harry

Harry said the ruling means he can’t risk bringing his wife Meghan and their children back to Britain. “For the time being, it’s impossible for me to take my family back to the UK safely,” he said. “I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point.”

Despite the legal blow, Harry insisted his commitment to public service remains strong. “I will continue on with a life of public service. So I will always support the charities and the people that mean so much to me.”

Harry says it’s 'sad' his children won’t know his homeland

The prince also reflected on his connection to his homeland. “I love my country, I always have done, despite what some people in that country have done. I miss the UK, I miss parts of the UK. Of course I do. And I think it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland.”

Harry and Meghan left the UK in 2020, first moving to Canada and then settling in California, after stepping back from their roles as senior royals.

The duke said he had not asked King Charles to get involved in the legal fight. “I’ve never asked him to intervene. I’ve asked him to step out,” he said. “I step out of the way and let the experts do their job.”

He added that the issue could still be resolved with the King’s help—“not by intervening, but by stepping aside and allowing the experts to do what is necessary.”

He also said the dispute had its roots in decisions made under a previous government and claimed that he’d been told the situation looked like “a good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up.”

Asked if Labour leader Keir Starmer should get involved, Harry said, “I think that based on the judgment that the court has put out today, it clearly states that Ravec are not constrained by law. Again, I wish somebody had said that from the beginning. Yes, I would ask the prime minister to step in.”

He urged Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to review Ravec’s structure and membership, “If it is an expert body, then what is the royal household’s role there, if it is not to influence and decide what they want for the members of their household?”

Harry says he has evidence backing his safety concerns

Harry said his security concerns were ongoing, “Everything makes me feel unsafe about it.” He stressed that he had solid evidence supporting his case, “I would not have taken this this far if I did not have compelling evidence of facts that reveal why the decision was made.”

He concluded by saying, “I could never leave the royal family,” adding, “I left the institution because at the end of the day I had to.”