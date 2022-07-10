Prince George enjoys Wimbledon men's final with mum Kate Middleton & Prince William

This year's Wimbledon men’s singles final was made extra special as Prince George made his debut at a tennis tournament. The royal kid was accompanied by her mom Kate Middleton and her father Prince William and together the family had a great time as they watched the gripping match.



For the occasion, George was looking adorable as he was dressed formally in a navy colour suit. The little prince was twinning with her mum Kate, who was looking beautiful in a polka dot blue colour dress.



The Duchess of Cambridge, who is also a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club was looking stunning in a matching blue skirt top by designer Alessandra Rich.

The designer top featured a ruffled detailing in the neck section with puff sleeves. As usual, she accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses, blue sapphire jewellery and white heels. However, her husband Prince William, who was missing from the ladies’ singles final, made sure to attend the nail-biting match today.

In one photo, Kate is sweetly looking at her son as he watched the match with his full concentration.





William was wearing a grey check suit paired with a blue shirt and pants.



The family were seated at the Roya box and together they enjoyed the tournament with their all focus.



Several pictures of Geroge making funny faces are going viral.



Meanwhile, Kate, an avid fan of Tennis also attended attend the ladies’ singles final yesterday between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina. On Saturday, she was looking stunning in a bright yellow midi dress with long plates in the skirt portion.

Before the match, when asked whom he supports, shy little Prince said he's supporting Novak Dkjovic, as per The Telegraph. Reacting to which, his dad added later, "We'll see how long it lasts. He'll support the winner."

William, who is the son of Prince Charles and Late Princess Diana, made his Wimbledon debut at the age of nine in the year 1991.