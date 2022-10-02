Post Malone opens up on fatherhood, calls his baby girl 'a legend'

Dad Post Malone is talking about his little angel. Earlier this year, Malone revealed on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio, that he had secretly welcomed a daughter and is engaged too. But, he had not revealed his fiancee's name yet. However, now the Rapper is opening up about his new journey as a parent.



During his new interview with GQ, Malone talked about how he's embracing the new chapter of his life - fatherhood.

Maline, 27, who is curruntly on his 'Twelve Carat Tour' said during his chat with the magazine that, ''It’s hard being away from her.''

“It is great. It’s really tough not being able to see her, but she’s coming out more often now,” Post shared.



Talking further, he said, “She’s huge, she’s super tall, and she’s such a legend and I’m just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time.”



Malone whose real name is Austin Richard Post, and is known worldwide for his music, said that he sometimes tries to play some music for her, but he's not sure whether his little daughter likes his music or not.

Emily Ratajkowski slams Brad Pitt-produced 'Blonde' for 'fetishising female pain' amid romance rumours

Explaining further, the rapper said, “She hasn’t cried whenever I put my music on so far, which I think is a good sign, but we’ll wait and find out. I got to let her decide.''



''I tried to play her some stuff but I can’t really tell what she’s into right now. She’s going to have to like my music, I think, [or] she’s going to get used to it. I know everybody at the house plays it for her and hopefully, they’ll get stuck in her head. Kids love my music for some reason, which is awesome, so I’m hoping that she just goes with the flow on that one.''

American rapper recently suffered a few injuries after falling through a stage trap door during a concert, due to which he had to postpone his show scheduled at Boston`s TD Garden.

Bruce Willis isn't selling rights to his face to any AI firm, says actor's rep



During his interview the rapper said that ''he's feeling good now.''



''I think what happened [was] the first Boston show was good, but maybe I danced a little too hard and I woke up and my ribs cracked and I couldn’t breathe. I was breathing super shallow, and I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to do the show. But then I went to the hospital and then we decided not to do the show. We took a good three days off, we started healing up. They gave me good medicine, all the lidocaine patches and everything, so I’m feeling a whole lot better.''