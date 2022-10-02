Emily Ratajkowski slams Brad Pitt-produced 'Blonde' for 'fetishising female pain' amid romance rumours

Model Emily Ratajkowski took to TikTok on Friday to share her review of Brad Pitt-produced 'Blonde', which is a biopic of Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe. Accusing the Andrew Dominik directorial of "fetishising female pain", she shared that she is pissed and angry at the film.

Her statement comes at a time when she is being constantly linked to Brad Pitt, who has bankrolled the Netflix project starring Ana de Armas.

"We love to fetishise female pain. And I think as women, I can say for myself for sure, I’ve learned how to fetishize my own pain and my own hurt in my life so that it feels like something that can be tended to that’s kind of sexy," the model said.

Giving examples of Princess Diana, Amy Winehouse, and Britney Spears, she spoke about society's obsession with women in the public eye who have dealt with hardships.

"But I was thinking about it and you know what’s kind of hard to fetishize? Anger. Anger is hard to fetishize. So I have a proposal. I think we all need to be a little more pissed off," Ratajkowski said. "I’m gonna be in my b***h era. 2022, baby, is my b***h era."

'Blonde' premiered on Netflix on September 28.