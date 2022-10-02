Bruce Willis isn't selling rights to his face to any AI firm, says actor's rep

Last week, it was widely reported that Hollywood actor Bruce Willis had sold his face to a deepfake company called Deepcake, in the first deal of its kind. However, the actor's agent has completely denied all such reports and has revealed that the star hasn't sold any rights to his face or image to any AI firm.

Speaking to BBC, the spokesperson said that the actor had "no partnership or agreement" with the company.

Meanwhile, Deepcake's representative also didn't support the claims and revealed that only Willis had the rights to his face.

While most publications previously reported that the two-time Emmy winner has become the first Hollywood actor to sell rights to his face and allow a 'digital twin' of himself to be created for use on screen, the truth is that only a deepfake of the actor was used to create an ad for a Russian telecoms company last year.

The tech used in the ad was created by Deepcake, which is an AI company specializing in deepfakes.

A rep of Deepcake told BBC that they worked closely with Willis' team for the ad with his consent, however, they didn't buy any rights and that the speculations were "inaccurate". "What he definitely did is that he gave us his consent (and a lot of materials) to make his Digital Twin," they said. "The wording about rights is wrong… Bruce couldn't sell anyone any rights, they are his by default."

However, Willis's agent told the publication that the actor had no agreement with the company. "Please know that Bruce has no partnership or agreement with this Deepcake company," the agent shared.

Willis announced his retirement from showbiz in March after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects a person's speech.