Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she doesn't vote in the US but one day her daughter Malti will

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned a long note to speak about her recent White House visit. Sharing a photo with Kamala Harris, she recalled her experience of interacting with the US Vice President at the Women’s Leadership Forum conference in Washington DC.

The Indian actress started the caption with Ruth Bader Ginsburg's quote, which read, "Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn't be that women are the exception."

The 'Quantico' actress further added, "Since the very beginning, the world has undermined the power of women. We’ve been shunned and silenced, but thanks to the scarifies and tenacity of so many selfless women, we are in a place today where we can come together and work collectively to right the wrongs. This was a key take away from the conversation I had the honour to moderate with @vp, Kamala Harris at the Women’s Leadership Forum conference in Washington DC last night."

Encouraging Americans to step out of their homes and cast their votes from November 8th, Chopra wrote, "Over the last two years, humanity has experienced some of the biggest challenges that we will see in our lifetime. We are faced with an urgent need for stability and progress, and for America that starts at the polls on November 8th. Everyone has a role to play towards that… to be part of the civic process and to exercise the right to vote, especially women because we need to be actively involved in ensuring our rights are being taken care of."

The 40-year-old actress also said that even though she doesn't vote in the US, her husband Nick Jonas does and one day, her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas will too. "While I don’t vote in this country - my husband can and one day, my daughter will," PeeCee wrote. "My conversation with VP Harris centred around the most pressing issues, that, in order to be addressed, needs to have a clear vision and plan."

In the end, Chopra thanked the WLF and Secretary Hillary Clinton for including her in these important conversations, among an incredible collection of accomplished women. Check out the post below.

As can be seen in the photos, Priyanka donned a yellow backless dress along with matching heels for her interaction with the US Vice President. As a moderator, she asked some important questions about pay parity and gun laws in the US at the forum.

Apart from this post, Priyanka had previously posted several pictures and clips on her Instagram Stories from her White House visit.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas interviews US Vice President Kamala Harris at White House

On the movie front, Priyanka will feature next in Prime Video's 'Citadel', produced by the Russo Brothers. She also has 'Ending Things', 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and 'Jee Le Zaraa' in the pipeline.