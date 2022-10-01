Priyanka Chopra Jonas interviews US Vice President Kamala Harris at White House

Priyanka Chopra visited the White House on Friday to speak to US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Committee Women's Leadership Forum. Donning a yellow backless dress along with matching heels, Priyanka interviewed the US Vice President and asked some important questions about pay parity, gun laws in the US and a lot more.

During the candid conversation, Priyanka also shared that in her career of over 22 years, she received the same pay cheque as her male co-actor for the very first time this year.

The 'Quantico' actress shared glimpses of her White House visit on her Instagram Stories. She shared a picture of the Washington Monument, a glimpse inside the White House and a beverage she had, which had the presidential seal on it.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas was at his NYC home taking care of his daughter Malti. He shared a picture on his social media handle and captioned it, “Daddy daughter adventures in NYC.”

On the professional front, Priyanka is all set to make her OTT debut with Prime Video's 'Citadel', produced by the Russo Brothers. She also has 'Ending Things' and 'It's All Coming Back To Me' in the pipeline.

As Alia Bhatt once confirmed in an interview, she will be soon start filming for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Katrina Kaif and Alia.