'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' trailer: Oscar-winning director unveils spooky anthology series

Netflix has released a trailer for 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities'. It is a show in which the master filmmaker, who won an Oscar for 'The Shape of Water', promises in voiceovers to unleash a cabinet inside his mind that is full of his darkest thoughts and deepest fears. Seeing as del Toro has a knack for unsettling imagery in his horror and monster movies, this series looks like a gift from the gods of darkness. As per Vulture, the series will consist of eight episodes, each of them directed by different directors. The long-ish trailer shows off creepy, imaginative visuals that are hallmark of del Toro.

You can watch the trailer above. The series appears to be trying to different from what we expect. And with this coming from del Toro, we can totally believe it, for he has crafted horror stories or dark fairy tales that have overcome the tropes of their respective genre.

Rupert Grint, Andrew Lincoln, Ben Barnes, Sofia Boutella, Charlyne Yi, F. Murray Abraham, Kate Micucci, Dan Stevens, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Nia Vardalos, Essie Davis, Glynn Turman, Eric André, among others star.

The official synopsis reads, "Guillermo del Toro - the master of horror - presents a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories that will challenge our traditional notions of horror."

'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' will release two new episodes a day from October 25 to October 28 on Netflix.