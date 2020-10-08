Pakistan bans streaming of ZEE5's critically acclaimed show 'Churails' over a viral clip

WION Web Team New Delhi Oct 08, 2020, 11.16 PM(IST)

'Churails' is available on ZEE5. Photograph:( Twitter )

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has reportedly banned ZEE5's critically acclaimed web series 'Churails' for viewers in Pakistan.

The show, which premiered in August on ZEE5 global has eraned rave reviews for its strong female voice and has been directed by Asim Abbasi. The show had been streaming since August but was reportedly pulled down a few weeks ago after a clip from the series went viral on Twitter.

The viral clip features one of the characters, Sherry, played by veteran actor Hina Khawaja Hayat, talking about a sexual act and how she had to give sexual favours to get a job. The clip has been termed 'vulgar' by many on social media.

The ban, though, has not been welcomed by many. A large number of Pakistani celebrities have expressed disappointment calling the ban as a step back the movement towards women empowerment.

The show's director Asim Abbasi took to Twitter to express his disappointment. In a series of tweets, Abbasi stated while he had expected the move, he was still upset that the show would not be available in the country where it's based.

The critically acclaimed show features  Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Mehar Bano, and Yasra Rizvi. The women play secret detectives in the city of Karachi whose mission is to expose the city's unfaithful, elite husbands.

