Oscars Awards 2023, 6 days to go: Where to watch this year’s nominated movies online

Oscars Awards 2023, 6 days to go: The 95th Academy awards are just around the corner and the chat around big night has already started. After two years of covid halt, the year 2022 was a treat for cinema and moviegoers as we got the bunch of big releases - whether it was Tom Cruise's blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick, James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.



Top Gun, Way of Water and Wakanda Forever has earned millions at the box office and were lauded by the critics as well. All the three films have scored an Academy nomination and is among the top contenders.



Other films that have garnered a lot of attention and praise this year are - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's Everything Everywhere All at Once starring Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler's 'Elvis', Steven Spielberg's comeback film The Fabelmans.



Yeoh starred multiverse saga is one of the most nominated films of this year with 11 nods. Following EEAAO, The Banshees of Inisherin is second with 9 nods.



The countdown has already started and it's the best time to watch this year's Oscar nominated film, and in case you have missed the films at the theatre, don't worry, here we curated the list of nominated movies and where you watch them.

Where to the stream the Oscar 2023 nominated movies:

Top Gun: Maverick:

Streaming on: Amazon Prime





Nominated in six categories including Best Picture, Best International Feature Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hair Styling, and Best Sound.



The highly acclaimed film was directed by Joseph Kosinski and is the sequel to the 1986 classic Top Gun and brings back Cruise in the role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, who is now a test pilot and flight instructor.

Cast: Tom Cruise as Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.



All Quiet on the Western Front:

Streaming on: Netflix

Nominated in nine categories including Best Picture, Best International Feature, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Visual effects, Best Sound, Best makeup and hairstyling, Best Original Score.

The film is based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque and follows the story of a German soldier named Paul Bäumer, who joins the army in the hope of defending his nation against France. But, once he arrives on the ground, it's not what he was thinking all the time, and turned out to be one of the most terrifying experiences of his life.

Cast: Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer



Avatar The Way of Water:

Rent: Google play

Nominated in four categories including for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, and Best Visual Effects.

James Cameron's Avatar The Way of Water arrived in the theatres in December and smashed all the box office records. The film takes us back into the world of Pandora and the life of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who is now a Na’vi and is living a happy life with his wife Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their children.



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Nominated in five categories including Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Song, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects.



Ryan Coogler directed actioner takes us back into the world of Wakanda, where everyone is grieving after the death of their King T'Challa. The powerful ladies Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira are doing everything possible to save their country from all the threats, and the new villain Thvillain Namor, and his underwater kingdom.

Everything Everywhere All at Once:

Streaming on: Showtime

Nominated in 11 categories including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is one of the top contenders of this year's Oscars. The film follows the story of a Chinese immigrant woman Evelyn Quran Wang, played by Michelle Yeoh. She's going through a rough patch in her life, when she discovers the parallel universe and meets different versions of herself.

Elvis:

Streaming on: Amazon Prime

Nominated in eight categories including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing.