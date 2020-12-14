Offset responds after Snoop Dogg criticizes Cardi B’s 'WAP'

Offset came out in support of Cardi B after rapper Snoop Dogg criticised her hit song 'WAP' for being too explicit.

In an interview with TMZ, the rapper told the outlet that he’s a big fan of Snoop, but he shouldn’t be criticizing Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion’s NSFW hit. “She grown,” Offset said of his wife, who was just named Billboard’s Woman of the Year. “I don’t get in a female’s business, so I’m just gonna say I hate when men do that.”

He pointed out that male rappers aren’t necessarily rapping about wildly different subjects either, and how it’s time to support women. “As rappers, we talk about the same s–t. Men can’t speak on women — they’re too powerful, first off,” said Offset. “And it’s a lot of women empowerment. Like, don’t shoot it down. We never had this many female artists running this s–t; they catching up to us, like passing us and setting records. That’s two women on one record, that’s a very successful record.”

“We should uplift our women, and don’t say what they can or can’t do. You know how long women have been told they can’t do something or they shouldn’t do this or they been blackballed out of entertainment?” he continued. “So I stay out of female stuff. … It’s entertainment. You can go on YouTube to see people shoot videos with guns and talk about killing. We can’t really be like judgmental on certain things and certain things we don’t.”

In an interview, Snoop shared his thoughts on the hit song. “Oh my god. Slow down. Like, slow down and have some imagination,” he began. “Let’s have some privacy, some intimacy, where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him. … That’s like your pride and possession, and that’s your jewel of the Nile, that’s what you should hold on to. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it.” he said.

The song that topped the Billboard Hot 100 and was named the No. 5 best song of the year found a critic in Snoop as he chalked up the tune of the song as well. “Now when I was young — 21, 22 — I may have been with the movement. I probably would’ve been on a remix,” said the 49-year-old rapper. “But as an older man, it’s like I love it that they’re expressing [themselves] and they doing their thing, but I don’t want it that fashionable to where young girls feel like they can express themselves like that without knowing that that is a jewel that they hold on to until the right person comes around.”