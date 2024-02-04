Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg: Artists who've surprisingly never won a Grammy before

Despite their immense talent and widespread recognition, several musical legends remain Grammy-less. As the entertainment world gears up for the 2024 Grammy Awards, let's take a look at some artists who have never won a Grammy despite getting nominated, not once but a couple of times.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has 8 Grammy nominations to date, however, she has never won the coveted award before. She hopes to bag her first Grammy this year since she has 6 nominations and is competing in major categories like Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj, a rap powerhouse, has a total of 12 Grammy nominations, including two this year for Best Rap Song ("Barbie World" featuring Ice Spice and Aqua) and Best Song Written for Visual Media ("Barbie World").

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez has not bagged a Grammy nomination in the last two decades. She earned her first nomination in 2000 for "Waiting for Tonight," which was nominated in the Best Dance Recording category. The following year, she got nominated in the same category for "Let's Get Loud".

Demi Lovato

Lovato bagged her first Grammy nomination in 2017 for "Confident" in the Best Pop Vocal Album category. She earned her second Grammy nomination in 2019 with "Fall in Line" featuring Christina Aguilera for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Sia

Sia, despite nine nominations, has faced repeated disappointments.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry, a global sensation with 13 nominations, is still waiting for her first Grammy win.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg, the iconic rapper with 16 nominations, has never clinched the Grammy award.