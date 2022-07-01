Netflix crashes minutes after the release of 'Stranger Things season 4 volume 2'

On Friday (July 1) morning, Netflix crashed a few minutes after the premiere of 'Stranger Things' season four volume 2. And, Twitter users had a field day sharing memes and jokes about the sudden crash. As millions of fans eagerly waited for the streaming giant to fix the technical glitch, a battle of tweets ensued on social media sites. And, hashtags started trending.

It won't be wrong to say that 'Stranger Things' has literally taken the internet by storm. Ardent fans of the franchise didn't waste even a minute and logged into their Netflix accounts to watch the series as it premiered. However, the site couldn't take the sudden load.

The technical team of the platform quickly resolved the issue and the site was back up for an amazing viewing experience.

When subscribers tried to stream the new season on Netflix, they were faced with a "Network Error," and that was obviously not welcomed by many. Taking to social media, a netizen wrote, "Bruh you all need to chill down a little!! Netflix literally crashed the moment #StrangerThings4 released bruh Did a countdown for the app to crash!!??? (sic)"

Another Twitter user shared, "Did we just crash netflix omg @netflix FIX YOURSELF PLS #strangerthings4. (sic)"

And, one tweeted, "I did not stay awake this long for netflix to crash #StrangerThings4. (sic)"

'Stranger Things` first premiered on the streaming platform in 2016 and in no time, it gained a massive fan base. The first 7 episodes of Season 4 broke the record for Netflix`s biggest ever premiere weekend and it is already the No. 1 English-language Netflix season as per reports.

Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp among others, the series is created by Matt and Ross Duffer.