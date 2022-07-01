Sushmita Sen says she did not marry because the men were a 'letdown'

Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen recently opened up about why she never married and chose to be a single mother to her adopted daughters Renee and Alisah. Sushmita, who was one of the early Indian celebrities to have adopted a baby girl as a single woman, has always lived her life on her own terms- inspiring many others to follow her footsteps.



Sen spoke to Twinkle Khanna in a chat show called 'The Icons' and revealed that ever since she adopted her elder daughter Renee, all the men she dated knew where her priority was. Susmita was quick to add that she did not expect any man to share the responsibility but they would also not ask her to step away from it as her daughter needed her till a certain age.



When Twinkle asked how she managed to be so open about all her relationships over the years, especially at a time when the men in the industry pretended to be ‘virgins’, Sushmita said she always wanted to be honest.

"I just wanted to be honest and speak my mind, and learn how to say it gracefully… Be it plastic surgery, men in my life, relationships, married men, whatever you think is a bad thing, it exists, get over it."

'Aarya 2' review: Sushmita Sen is a scene stealer in this worthy sequel



The actress said she knew she made mistakes in her life but never had a pang of guilt about them and fought hard against the challenges that came her way.



The actress also revealed she had almost gotten married three times but eventaully decided not to. Sushmita Sen confirms break-up with beau Rohman Shawl: We remain friends



Twinkle Khanna asked Sushmita is adopting her daughter made her not marry any man to which the actress said, "I’ve met some very interesting men in my life, and the only reason I didn’t get married is because they were a letdown. It had nothing to do with my kids. My kids were never in the equation, if anything, they’ve been very gracious. They have accepted people in my life with open arms, given everybody an equal measure of love and respect. It’s the most beautiful thing to watch. I came close to getting married thrice. All three times God saved me. I can’t tell you what disasters followed with their respective lives. God did protect me, but also because God protected these two kids, he can’t let me get into a messy affair.”

Sushmita made a comeback to acting with the web series 'Arya' which had two successful seasons on Disney+Hotstar. The actress won several accolades for her portrayal of a feisty mother of three.

Taylor Swift gets secretly engaged to BF Joe Alwyn, wedding planning is underway: Report