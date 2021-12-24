Sushmita Sen confirms break-up with beau Rohman Shawl: We remain friends

Putting rumours to rest, actress Sushmita Sen confirmed on Thursday that she and model Rohman Shawl had indeed broken up.



Speculations were rife that the two, who were together for several years, had decided to separate.



Taking to Instagram, Sushmita said, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over, the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories#gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Rumours of their break-up started when earlier this year, Sushmita made a post on Instagram and mentioned walking out of a futile relationship.

On the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in the second season of the International Emmy nominated series 'Aarya', directed by Ram Madhvani. Read review of 'Aarya 2' here.