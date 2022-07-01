Taylor Swift gets secretly engaged to BF Joe Alwyn, wedding planning is underway: Report

If reports are anything to go by, American pop singer Taylor Swift and her British boyfriend Joe Alwyn are currently planning their wedding and the two got engaged a couple of months ago. The lovebirds always remain tight-lipped about their engagement and wedding plans and many reports in the last few months have suggested that they are all set to say, "I do," and formally call themselves husband and wife. However, until we get an official confirmation, it's all just rumours and speculations.

According to a report by The Sun, the couple has no plans to formally announce the happy news to the public but they have confided in their inner circle. The reason for their discreetness is still unknown. Their engagement comes nearly 5 years after they first started seeing each other.

According to the reports, the 31-year-old bought a beautiful ring for his ladylove and proposed. And, the singer even wears the ring “behind closed doors”.

On Thursday, a source close to Joe told the publication, "Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy, and very, very in love. They’ve actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle — basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too."

The source further shared, "Taylor has a beautiful ring but she only wears it when she’s at home — ie behind closed doors. Again, only a handful of people know details about the wedding and Taylor hasn’t even told some of her team about the engagement."

Also read: 'Ticket To Paradise' trailer: George Clooney, Julia Roberts reunite on screen

The source also shared that the couple wants their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. And if they do exchange vows, there won’t be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines there.